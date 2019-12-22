Lego Builder's Journey is a surprisingly beautiful and poetic puzzler

Apple Arcade has seen another surprising release this week. Lego Builder's Journey is the latest title to hit the tech behemoth's $4.99-a-month subscription service, and it looks really quite good.

From what I've seen, Builder's Journey couldn't be more different than Lego Brawls, which launched onto the service earlier this year. It's "a story about play, connection, and adventure", which sees you crafting elaborate pathways using a mix of creative solutions and handy instructions.

Meet @LEGO_Group's newest adventure: LEGO Builder's Journey



In this poetic puzzler, you will build to reach new levels and experiment with breaking rules while enjoying beautiful music.



Play it now on #AppleArcade:

You've got a little character who you have to help navigate each of the game's levels. The idea is that you create pathways, which they'll then follow.

Visually, it's got a great sense of style, which perfectly fits the more poetic tone. Also supporting the atmosphere is a beautiful soundtrack and some impressively rendered Lego elements. As you progress through the story, there'll be "ups and down, challenges and celebration".

A more emotional take on Lego isn't something I thought we needed, but along comes Builder's Journey to (hopefully) prove me wrong. If you've still got an active Apple Arcade subscription and quite like the sound of a calming and affecting builder/puzzler, you'll find Lego Builder's Journey available over on the App Store.